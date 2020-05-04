The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that it will extend the suspension of all organized team activities through June 1 and will re-evaluate again at that time.

The suspension was originally in place through April 6, then extended through May 4 before Monday's announcement. Neither extension was unexpected given the ongoing climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The conference also previously placed a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

Penn State leadership said last week that it will announce its plans for the fall semester by June 15, if not sooner. That deadline falls just past the current Big Ten suspension. Several conference athletic directors, including Penn State's Sandy Barbour, have indicated that their respective football programs would need roughly 60 days to prepare for the upcoming season.

That date would mean teams would begin practice sometime around July 4, roughly a month after Penn State and the Big Ten are set to announce any possible revisions to their current plans.

“At this time, the University remains optimistic for a fall return to on-campus learning in line with the latest directives and guidelines from the governor and other government and public health authorities,” Penn State President Eric Barron said. “We will continue to keep the University and local community informed and plan to provide additional updates and information by June 15, if not earlier. As the pandemic unfolds by the hour and day, our top priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and broader community.”