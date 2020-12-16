In its weekly update on Wednesday Penn State Athletics reported just one COVID-19 positive result following the latest round of the testing.

Overall for the period of December 5-11, Penn State Athletics conducted 1,263 COVID-19 test. As per usual student athletes are tested on a daily basis meaning that total tests conducted do not reflect total people tested.

In either case the almost non-existent COVID-19 positive case numbers continues a long trend of Penn State reporting nearly no or low single-digit positives among the athletic department. This trend has only improved following the departure of students from campus in late November.

By and large Penn State has avoided any significant case outbreak following an early September spike that saw caseloads reach about 50 for two weeks.

Subsequently, the low case numbers mean that Penn State football sits just days away from completing its full nine-game schedule. It joins Rutgers as the only other football program in the Big Ten to reach such a mark.

Penn State men's basketball's season opener against Drexel is the only athletics event to be canceled home or away due to a positive COVID result.

Locally, Centre County added 105 new COVID cases on Wednesday as the state at-large added just over 10,000 new positives across the commonwealth.