Penn State coaches could still receive postseason bonuses relative to their individual contracts despite the cancelation of all spring sports and the remaining stages of winter NCAA Championship play.

"We are analyzing all of these types of situations and will be making those decisions in the coming weeks as we get our students and staff's situations settled in the near future." a spokesperson told StateCollege.com.

As per standard practice Penn State does not divulge much in the way of contract information for any coach aside from James Franklin which makes specifics about potential bonuses difficult to asses. Nevertheless, postseason appearances are usually tied to some form of financial benefits and are common across nearly every major college campus.

The challenge of course arises in the evaluation of those scenarios. For example Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky and men's basketball coach Patrick Chambers were -without question- both slated for NCAA Tournament appearances with their respective teams, but neither tournament field was ever announced. In turn as it pertains to the record books, neither team actually made the postseason, and similarly one might argue that Penn State is not required to pay out bonuses for an event that did not occur.

Similarly the same could be said for men's lacrosse coach Jeff Tambroni, whose team was still in the midpoint of the season but among the handful of favorites to make a national title run and well on course for a second-straight postseason appearance.

Other program's postseason fates are likely less clear cut.

In a related note Chambers may very well find himself inking a new deal soon if both he and athletic director Sandy Barbour are interested in continuing his tenure into a second decade. His current contract is due up following the 2021-22 season which make any decision about Chambers' future one that does not need to be immediately made.

Ultimately none of these coaches will be hurting for money with or without bonuses that may or may not exist within their respective contracts, but Penn State appears willing to approach the subject.