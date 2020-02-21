State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Penn State Athletics: Key Sports Hit High Marks On Ticket Sales Over Most Recent Fiscal Year

by on February 21, 2020 12:00 PM
Penn State men's basketball, football and men's hockey all recorded their highest ticket sale figures of the past nine years, according to the athletic departments Fiscal Year Report, which reflects revenue and expenditures from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.

[Read full report here]

The increase wasn't enough to offset a slight decrease in overall department revenues which were down roughly $843,000 from the previous fiscal year.

The men's basketball program reported nearly $970,000 in ticket sales, a high over the past nine years and a figure likely to be surpassed in the following Fiscal Year 2020 as the Nittany Lions continue to draw large crowds during a historically successful season. Overall program revenues were up just past $11 million, netting a profit of roughly $4.1 million, an increase from the previous season but not matching the five-year high of $5.8 million in FY 2015.

Guy Gadowsky and the Penn State men's hockey program clocked in with nearly $1.8 million in ticket sales, a program-high since moving to Pegula Ice Arena.  FY 2019 marked an increase in overall revenue for the program after a slight downward trend from 2017 to 2018. The program continues to report a positive cash flow, although it is not saddled with the financial responsibility of facilities operations, the cost of running Pegula Ice Arena accounted for elsewhere on Penn State's books. Nevertheless, the Nittany Lions continue to be an example of an otherwise healthy collegiate hockey program.

Penn State football made it back-to-back seasons of just over $100 million of revenue, with a roughly $300,000 increase in revenue despite an overall decrease in profit to the tune of $54.2 million. Recruiting costs also continue to rise as James Franklin and his staff racked up a bill of $1.5 million. The 2019 fiscal year represents the final season of the Trace McSorely era.

StateCollege.com’s Mike Poorman has more on football and the department’s overall health in a story filed today.

Some of the larger figures can be found below, including the previous eight reports. Numeric decreases compared to the previous fiscal year can be seen in red, increases in green except for expenses which are left untouched. With a few exceptions, most decreasing values are of relatively negligible amounts.

 

FY 2019 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 7,169,603 11,344,447 4,174,844 965,773 479,396
Men's hockey  4,129,308 4,665,990 536,682 1,792,464 86,125
Football 46,240,016 100,505,438 54,265,422 36,831,392 1,529,068
           
Department  160,369,805 164,529,326 4,159,521    
           
FY 2018 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 7,180,131 10,949,652 3,769,521 919,031 430,506
Men's hockey  3,856,237 4,370,331 514,094 1,727,860 77,784
Football 45,219,641 100,240,568 55,020,927 34,048,527 1,369,428
           
Department  155,184,697 165,373,214 10,188,517    
           
FY 2017 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 6,061,590 11,376,448 5,314,858 933,082 336,396
Men's hockey  3,859,032 4,468,382 609,350 1,721,662 61,026
Football 39,791,466 81,232,076 41,440,610 31,660,366 1,265,636
           
Department  138,723,055 144,017,055 5,294,000    
           
FY 2016 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 5,813,915 11,236,482 5,422,567 822,179 343,886
Men's hockey  3,540,764 4,305,144 764,380 1,683,594 84,821
Football 35,647,905 75,527,152 39,879,247 31,399,691 915,303
           
Department  129,349,149 132,248,076 2,898,927    
           
FY 2015 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 5,503,932 11,321,357 5,817,425 772,720 304,931
Men's hockey  3,284,416 3,951,212 666,796 1,694,799 67,373
Football 33,528,252 69,374,471 35,846,219 33,450,060 870,547
           
Department  122,271,407 125,720,619 3,449,212    
           
FY 2014 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 5,533,370 10,386,880 4,853,510 800,579 320,945
Men's hockey  3,399,390 4,392,782 993,392 1,583,027 89,776
Football 30,300,992 68,047,543 37,746,551 34,400,130 1,391,332
           
Department  117,440,639 117,590,990 150,351    
           
FY 2013 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 3,431,757 10,476,597 7,044,840 795,653 305,987
Men's hockey  1,345,672 1,370,149 24,477 131,199 33,541
Football 18,780,930 52,848,959 34,068,029 31,754,019 736,739
           
Department  110,737,200 104,751,464 -5,985,736    
           
FY 2012 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 3,623,056 9,612,002 5,988,946 684,535 322,306
Football 18,380,701 66,210,502 47,829,801 33,403,454 443,022
           
Department  107,389,258 108,252,281 863,023    
           
FY 2011 Expenses  Revenues Profit  Tickets Recruiting
Men's basketball 3,327,352 9,485,899 6,158,547 842,186 158,664
Football 15,049,592 58,893,006 43,843,414 34,242,483 258,800
           
Department  101,336,483 116,118,025 14,781,542


Ben Jones covers Penn State football and basketball for StateCollege.com. He's on Twitter as @Ben_Jones88.
Comments
