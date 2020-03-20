It has been well documented that the cancelation of all spring sports and all winter postseason competitions has taken a toll on fans, coaches and players across the country.

And so Penn State is looking for you, the fan, to cheer from your own isolated corner of the world to cheer up all of these players you might other wise cheer for in person on from your couch, yelling at the TV.

Here's how you can do it:

"We are in unprecedented times in our country and our typical outlet of sport has been put on hold as we unite as a country to combat the coronavirus," An athletic department statement reads. "Our student-athletes have returned home and are spread across the country and the world."



"Penn State fans can stay connected with our student-athletes by sharing their messages of support and encouragement by visiting GoPSUsports.com/WeCanWeWill. Fans can leave a written message, video or photo and we will share them with our Nittany Lions. Messages may also be shared on Penn State Athletics' social media accounts, GoPSUsports.com and other athletics outlets."