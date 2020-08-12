Penn State Athletics released its most recent COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon reporting no new COVID-19 cases among 560 tests through August 7.

Three test results are still pending.

In total Penn State has reported eight positive COVID-19 tests, the first was confirmed several weeks ago while seven additional positives were reported on July 29 during what was, until today, the most recent round of testing publication.

While ultimately a good thing, Wednesday's news is a bit of a sour note following Tuesday's announcement that the Big Ten would cancel the fall sports calendar with the objective of playing in the spring. The cancelation of the upcoming football season coupled with fairly few positive COVID-19 results is a positive but also frustrating reality for those within the athletic department as the Big Ten shuts down amid concerns about the virus.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour has yet to speak to the media following Tuesday's news to clarify various details about the athletic department moving forward. Previously, athletes that the Big Ten deemed to be in high-contact sports were required to be tested twice a week for COVID-19. It is unclear if that mandate is still in place moving forward.

Similarly, Penn State students are slated to return to campus starting next week, with classes beginning on Aug. 24. About 24,000 in high-risk areas were required to complete a pre-arrival test. All students are asked to undergo a two week quarantine period before returning, and the university will conduct daily surveillance testing.

Centre County added four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.