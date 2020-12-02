Penn State Athletics reported just two positive COVID-19 results following the latest round of testing the department announced on Wednesday during its weekly release of data.

Student-athletes are tested on a daily basis per Big Ten health and safety protocols, in turn the 1,136 tested conducted over the most recent testing period of November 21-27 do not reflect total unique individuals tested. Daily testing began at the end of September as part of the Big Ten's return to play.

The two positives mark the latest in an ongoing trend of single-digit cases totals within the department. Penn State has six or fewer new positives for each of the last four weeks and seven of the last 10. The most significant outbreak coming on consecutive weeks in September when 48 and 50 cases were reported

Penn State men's basketball is the only Nittany Lion program to have a game canceled due to COVID-19, the Nittany Lions' season opener against Drexel postponed due to a positive result on the Penn State coaching staff. The Nittany Lions have since played they following two games without incident.

Locally, Centre County added 75 new cases Wednesday while Pennsylvania had 8,291 new positives, the second highest single-day total to date, bringing the statewide total to 375,431. Penn State University announced 73 new cases during its latest release of data, athletic department numbers are reflected in the university's overall totals.