Penn State Athletics reported one positive COVID-19 test following 230 administered tests from the period of August 10-14 according to a department release on Wednesday.

After previously only reporting COVID-19 tests every other week, Penn State Athletics will now shift to weekly testing results and report only the aggregate of tests and results over that span. Prior to Wednesday's release Penn State had reported a multiple-week total of 560 tests and eight positives.

For the general student population, the university administered pre-arrival testing to about 24,000 students in advance of the return to campus this week and start of classes on Monday. Penn State plans to conduct daily surveillance testing of 700 students.

Per Big Ten health and safety protocols student-athletes must be tested at least once a week with certain sports such as football requiring testing twice a week. Centre County added seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring the county's total to 406 since late March.

While the Big Ten's cancelation of the fall sports season has otherwise sidelined players in multiple sports, Penn State confirmed to StateCollege.com last week that the department will continue to administer COVID-19 tests at the Big Ten's mandated rates.

The NCAA ruled on Tuesday night that football teams in the Big Ten are permitted to work up to 12 hours a week.

"Our most recent COVID-19 test, our entire program, student athletes, coaches, athletes trainers, strengthen conditioning and equipment staffs yielded zero positive results after our first week of practices," Penn State coach James Franklin said of his program on Wednesday morning. "That is attributed to the steadfast efforts of our medical professionals student athletes and staff."

Penn State welcomes student back to campus this weekend.