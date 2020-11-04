Penn State Athletics reported a small round of positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes on Wednesday with 11 positive tests among the latest round of testing. That testing period spanned October 24-30 and was released as part of the departments' weekly update.

All told Penn State Athletics conducted 1,332 COVID-19 tests, and as usual daily testing for all student-athletes per Big Ten standards means that total tests are not a reflection of total student athletes tested.

The 11 positive cases is the second-straight week of double-digit positives after the department reported 13 positive cases last week. These numbers are still somewhat modest compared to positive case figures that ran at a rate of nearly 50 positives in back-to-back weeks. The first of those two weeks trigger a stoppage of team related activities for several programs.

That number had dwindled to single digits in previous weeks, only jumping back to low double-figures following the previous round of test result updates.

It is unknown at this point which programs are impacted by the positive COVID-19 results as Penn State does not release specific information about its results. In turn Penn State Athletics has yet to confirm a positive result on the football team, although coach James Franklin has largely been positive and upbeat about his program's ability to avoid any such outbreak.

Penn State University reported 86 new COVID results among its latest round of testing updates, that athletic department's own testing figures are represented within that number.

Centre County as a whole added 39 new cases on Tuesday.