Penn State Athletics has reported six new positive cases following the latest round of COVID-19 testing that spans October 31 through November 6. The number continues a trend of low double-figure and single-digit totals of positive tests.

The news comes in the wake of the announcement that Maryland-Ohio State will be canceled this upcoming weekend following eight positive tests over the past seven days among Maryland student-athletes.

According to a Penn State spokesperson, the Maryland announcement has not impacted the program's own team activities after the Nittany Lions took on the Terps this past weekend. Per Big Ten health and safety standards student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis. In turn 2,285 administered tests do not reflect total individuals tested.

Penn State's latest round of COVID-19 testing, which is slated to be released next Wednesday, would reflect any potential spike as it pertains to Penn State's close proximity to Maryland this past weekend.

Centre County added 55 COVID cases on Wednesday while the state saw a daily increase of nearly 5,000 new positives.

Penn State announced 153 new COVID cases at University Park in the university's semi-weekly update on Tuesdat. Penn State Athletic's own numbers are reflected in that update.