Penn State Athletics has reported its first positive COVID-19 test, on Thursday following a positive result linked to the 16802 area code on Wednesday.

"Wednesday’s positive report....is the first positive report involving an Intercollegiate Athletics student-athlete," A Penn State spokesperson said in a statement. "Full testing numbers will be shared in the Intercollegiate Athletic Department’s next bi-weekly report on Wednesday, July 29. Moving forward, all ICA test results, including positives, will only be reported on a bi-weekly basis."

Last week was the most recent release of Penn State Athletics' testing numbers. At that time Penn State has conducted a total of 178 COVID-19 tests of student-athletes with 0 positive results and 31 pending.

As of Wednesday, Centre County has had 299 cases of COVID-19 since the first was reported on March 20. This is the first case reported for the University Park's 16802 zip code.