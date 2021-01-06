Penn State Athletics reported four COVID-19 positive cases following the latest round of testing the department announced on Wednesday as part of its weekly update.

For the period of December 26-January 1, Penn State Athletics conducted 513 COVID-19 tests, as per usual, daily testing as required by Big Ten health and safety regulations so total test do not reflect total athletes tested.

Penn State athletics continues to report low COVID-19 totals, although currently most student-athletes are not on campus or in state college, and men's basketball had to cancel its second-straight game due to two positive COVID test results. It is unclear if the Nittany Lions will take the floor this Saturday. Penn State was scheduled to play Wisconsin on Sunday and was slated to face Ohio State in Columbus on Wednesday evening.

Beyond that, Penn State has managed to make it through the majority of the past several months with little to no significant uptick in positive cases.

Centre County added 77 new cases on Wednesday while the state added nearly 10,000 across the commonwealth.