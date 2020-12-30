Penn State athletics reported just one COVID-19 positive case over its most recent round of testing the department announced on Wednesday as part of its weekly update.

Over the period of December 19-25, Penn State conducted 319 COVID-19 tests of students with one positive test result. Per Big Ten health and safety guidelines, Penn State tests every student-athlete and staff member on a daily basis, meaning that total tests are not indicative of total individuals tested.

With the vast majority of Penn State student athletes off campus and no longer in State College, an already nearly non-existent number of ongoing cases is expected to remain low for the immediate future. Penn State athletics has only experienced any significant outbreak once during its testing period, that coming prior to the start of the Fall sports season several months ago. Since then Penn State athletics has had low to high single-digit case loads.

Centre County at-large added 76 new cases on Wednesday as the state added nearly 9,000.

So far this year Penn State athletics has canceled one event, the men's basketball season opener against Drexel due to a positive case within an athletic program. Penn State football played all nine games of its season without issue, one of just two Big Ten teams to have done so.