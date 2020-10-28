Penn State Athletics reported 13 positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday during its latest report of weekly testing numbers. Three results are still pending among the 1,304 tests conducted over the past week.

The 13 positives cases is a slight increase from previous weeks that had seen the department's test results reach as low as a single positive result. All told the 13 positive tests is still a relatively far cry from last month's back-to-back weeks of nearly 50 positive cases.

As per usual 1,304 tests are the result of daily testing across the department and are not indicative of total individuals tested. Big Ten health and safety regulations require that all student-athletes are testing on a daily basis.

So far Penn State football has managed to avoid any significant outbreak of COVID-19, coach James Franklin noted that at least one player sat out Saturday's game against Indiana but it was later revealed that the test had been a false positive. In turn that player will not be required to sit out the Big Ten's mandated 21-days.

Across the conference a positivity rates within the Wisconsin football program have subsequently canceled the Badgers' upcoming meeting with Nebraska as the program pauses all team activities for at least one week.

Centre County added 41 new COVID cases on Wednesday while Penn State announced 136 new cases over its most recent testing period. Athletic department totals are reflected in university totals.

Penn State does not release information regarding which programs are impacted by positive testing results.