The Penn State men's basketball will open its 2020 season against Drexel on Nov. 25, the program announced Monday afternoon.

In addition, the Nittany Lions will also host VMI, VCU and Seton Hall prior to their trip to Virginia Tech for the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge as part of a smaller out of conference slate ahead of Big Ten play.

Tip times and TV broadcast information for all non-conference games will be announced at a later time.

Following the opener, Penn State will host VMI on Saturday, Nov. 28, the Cadets are coached by former Penn State guard and four-year starter Dan Earl. Earl is one of only three players in program history to lead the Nittany Lions in assists for four seasons.



Penn State and VCU will play Tuesday, Dec. 2, in the first meeting between the two programs, while Seton Hall will visit the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 6. The Nittany Lions will then travel to face Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 8 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.



The 2020-21 Big Ten Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.



Under current Big Ten guidance, public tickets will not be sold for 2020-21 Penn State men's basketball home games.