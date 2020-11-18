Penn State men’s basketball will open its 20-game Big Ten season with three league games in December, beginning with a road trip to Ann Arbor on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The conference released its complete schedule on Wednesday while tip times and various broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

Following the opener Penn State will host Illinois on December 23rd before traveling to Indiana to face the Hoosiers on December 30.

From there the Nittany Lions will ring in 2021 hosting Wisconsin, traveling to Ohio State and coming back the Bryce Jordan Center to host Michigan from January 3 through the ninth.

Penn State will stay at home to face Rutgers on January 12 before a span of four out of five games on the road at Purdue, Illinois, hosting Northwestern and then on the road again to face Nebraska and Wisconsin on February 2.

A home-friendly schedule will begin then as Penn State hosts Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue with trips only to Michigan State and Iowa during the middle and late portions of February.

Penn State will close out the regular season hosting Minnesota on March 3 before traveling to College Park to face Maryland on Sunday, March 7.

The Nittany Lions will open their 2020 season against Drexel on Nov. 25, the program announced Monday afternoon.

In addition, the Nittany Lions will also host VMI, VCU and Seton Hall prior to their trip to Virginia Tech for the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge as part of a smaller out of conference slate ahead of Big Ten play.

The full Big Ten slate is as follows: home games are bolded.