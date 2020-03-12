State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Penn State Basketball: Big Ten Tournament Canceled

by on March 12, 2020 10:42 AM
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

Penn State was slated to play Indiana at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night. 
 
According to a press release:

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."

No announcement has been made at this time regarding any other upcoming postseason play including men's hockey and wrestling tournaments. Penn State hockey is scheduled to host Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday night.

Multiple conferences canceled their conference tournaments within minutes or concurrently with the Big Ten.



Ben Jones covers Penn State football and basketball for StateCollege.com. He's on Twitter as @Ben_Jones88.
