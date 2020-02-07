For the first time since 2011, Penn State basketball will play in front of a sold out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center as the Nittany Lions face Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

Riding a five-game winning streak Penn State will play in front of a capacity crowd of over 15,000 looking to avenge a loss to Gophers earlier in the year. The Nittany Lions beat Ohio State earlier in the season to a crowd of 14,785 en route to a 90-76 victory over the Buckeyes.

A game out of first place in the Big Ten, Penn State finds itself in the thick of things with nine games to go in the regular season. The Nittany Lions' hopes for a conference crown kickstarted in large part due to a 75-70 victory over Michigan State earlier in the week.

The previous sellout crowd came in 2011 as Penn State faced Ohio State on senior night on the way to their last NCAA Tournament bid. The game was Penn State standout guard Talor Battle's final at home. Nearly a decade later Penn State will hope for a better result, falling 82-61 in front of the sold out crowd.

Limited student tickets are available at the Jordan Center box office.