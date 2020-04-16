The latest cancelation of summer events will include Penn State men's basketball's annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Tournament which was slated for Saturday, May 2 at the Penn State golf courses.

"Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the participants and volunteers, and with regard to the recommendations of government and health officials, the 2020 Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Golf Tournament has been cancelled." a press release reads.

The CVC committee has plans to relaunch the event for late spring 2021. This year's event would have been the 25 anniversary of its existence at Penn State and has become the marquee offseason event for the basketball program under coach Patrick Chambers.

Since 1995, Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State has raised more than $3.2 million net to fund life-saving cancer research and services offered through the American Cancer Society.

The 10th Annual Race Day Soirée, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 29. The dates for the Fall 5K Walk/Run and “Real Men Wear Pink” breast cancer research and services fundraising campaign are to be determined. This year’s Coach’s Challenge has a goal of raising $50,000 by Labor Day on Monday, September 7.