Penn State men’s basketball (3-2, 0-1 Big Ten) lost a hard-fought battle against Michigan (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten) 62-58 Sunday afternoon. Izaiah Brockington led the team with 14 points.

Fouls were an issue for the Nittany Lions, as they got into trouble early and couldn’t make free throws down the stretch. That was ultimately the difference in the game.

How It Happened

Jamari Wheeler got the game started with a quick steal, however it didn’t lead to any points for the Nittany Lions. Michigan was able to get a couple easy buckets before John Harrar got Penn State on the board.

Penn State struggled to make any baskets and turned the ball over way too many times. This led to the Wolverines to go on a 5-0 scoring run before the first media time out.

Coming out of the timeout, Myles Dread knocked down a wide-open three, ending the scoring drought. Michigan was able to get into the paint and get a good layup on its next possession. Penn State could not hit a shot after multiple chances, which summarized the first seven minutes of the game perfectly.

The Nittany Lions caused two straight turnovers in back-to-back possessions, but they could only score on an Izaiah Brockington three-point shot. They were then bullied in the paint by the Wolverines, where they scored six consecutive points.

Jones made a very contested three, which was shocking considered how guarded he was and how little the shots were falling. The confidence was high as Abdou Tsimbila had a massive block that led to a Sessoms layup and a Michigan timeout.

The timeout must have been very effective, because the Wolverines hit back-to-back-to-back threes and extended their lead over the Nittany Lions. Sessoms scored a layup, but Michigan hit another three as a response.

The Nittany Lions ended the first half on a 6-0 scoring run and Tsimbila got his first bucket of his college career with a very slick layup. However, they ended the first half trailing 36-27.

At the beginning of the second half, Jones missed the shot but got his own rebound and found Brockington for the score. The Wolverines were able to score in the paint, but Harrar responded with a bucket of his own.