Former Penn State basketball star Calvin Booth has been named the General Manager of the Denver Nuggets. The franchise announced the move Tuesday afternoon.

“Calvin is one of the brightest basketball minds in our league,” said Tim Connelly, President of Basketball Operations. “We are very fortunate to have him as part of our organization and are extremely excited for his new role.”

Booth now enters his third season with the Nuggets after being hired as Assistant General Manager in the summer of 2017.

Prior to arriving in Denver, Booth spent four seasons (2013 – 2017) in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office, initially as a scout before eventually being named Director of Player Personnel. Booth also served as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2012-13 season before transitioning to Minnesota prior to the 2013-14 season.

Prior to his time in the front office, Booth played for seven different teams over a 10-year career in the NBA. Booth was originally drafted by the Washington Wizards in the second round (35th overall) of the 1999 NBA Draft.

While at Penn State Booth was named Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1998 and averaged 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game. At 6-foot-11 the big man sits atop the program's blocks record with 428 blocks, a mark that is second all-time in Big Ten history.