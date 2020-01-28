Penn State sophomore guard Myreon Jones is an interesting case-study in the streaky nature of basketball.

He is rarely cold, just not always active. He is rarely having an off night but is not always the main fixture of a Pen State offense that boasts -at its best- a multitude of scoring options.

And then there are moments when Jones simply erupts out of nothingness. He'll go from otherwise being a bystander to spurts of offense that kickstart the Nittany Lions.

Making back-to-back baskets over a short period of time does not make one LeBron James, but Jones' ability to get hot in a matter of moments is one of the more unique wrinkles on this Penn State team.

"We definitely have a package for him there's no doubt about it," coach Pat Chambers said earlier this week. "But when he's getting it going, I think that's more...I think he feels more pressure when I'm calling plays for him, but when he's out there playing and seeing the game unfold in front of him, he becomes a much better, much more powerful offensive player."

So far this season in Big Ten play Jones has had a half dozen or so of these spurts. Against Michigan he twice scored five points in just over a minute. He did the same against Ohio State in nearly the same amount of time.

Against Rutgers it was a stretch of 1:34 that saw Jones explode for 10 points. Facing Minnesota he made back-to-back baskets within 60 seconds.

Outside of conference play there's no shortage of streaks either. In a contest against Cornell, Jones scored five points in 35 seconds, in the process of scoring nine points over just 2:30 of game clock. On the road in an early season meeting with Georgetown, Jones clocked a nine point stretch in just 40 seconds, also scoring five points in that game in under a minute during a different part of the game.

Of course there is an argument to be made for a consistent buzzer-to-buzzer output, but on a team that doesn't lack for scoring options, Jones' ability to fly in out of nowhere for a spurt of offense, might be the Nittany Lions' ace in the hole.

But like all things in sports what Jones has done is already in the past, the question is, can he do it against Indiana on Wednesday night?