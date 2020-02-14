Penn State basketball could be without rising star Myreon Jones' for a third-straight game according to coach Pat Chambers.

“We’re evaluating it,” Chambers said of Jones' status on a conference call with reporters Thursday. Penn State faces Northwestern for a noon tip in State College on Saturday. “We’re hoping he gets healthy here soon. It’s more of a wait and see. For me to rush him back, that would be the worst thing for me to do right now because I expect to play for quite some time here."

Neither Chambers nor Penn State has offered any real explanation of Jones' illness, although a myriad of privacy guidelines and rules likely prevent such a disclosure. Jones will reportedly ill for Penn State's win over Michigan State 10 days ago.

“We want him to be healthy, and when we feel like he’s at that point to get ready to get back on the court, we’ll definitely throw him in a uniform,” Chambers said. “But right now, we evaluated him today. We’re gonna get up tomorrow and evaluate him again tomorrow. When he’s ready, he’s ready. We’ll make that decision with the docs and our trainer, Jon Salazer.”

Penn State has done well in the absence of the team's most consistent scorer. The Nittany Lions got a career-high 33-points from senior forward Lamar Stevens in a win over Minnesota past weekend and compete team effort, including 14 made three-pointers in a road win over Purdue.

The Nittany Lions will face a much stiffer test next Tuesday as they host Illinois. While Jones may round into shape for Penn State's noon tip with Northwestern, a few extra days might find the sophomore guard all the more rested for the season's finals stretch.

But as the year rounds into its final curve and the Nittany Lions eye a favorable seed in both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament, they will want all hands on deck.