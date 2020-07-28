Former Penn State basketball forward Lamar Stevens has received an invitation to participate in the 2020 NBA Draft Combine.

The Draft Combine involves roughly 100 players on an invitation-only basis to work out for scouts, coaches and management across the NBA. Dates and details for the annual event to be determined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 NBA Draft was moved from June to Thursday, Oct. 15.

"I've been blessed to be able to play this great game and grateful for the support of so many people, especially my family and coaches," Stevens said in a press release. "With the invitation to participate in the NBA Combine and the experiences I've had over the last two summers, I'm going to make the most of the opportunities presented and prove that I can contribute to a team's success."

Prior to his senior season Stevens had declared for the 2019 NBA Draft before opting to return for his final year in State College. Over the course of the 2019-20 campaign the Nittany Lions won 21 games, 11 of those coming during conference play as Penn State rose all the way to No. 9 in the country.

Stevens averaged 17.6 points a game 6.9 rebounds and just over two assists per contest. He also logged just over 31 minutes per game as the Nittany Lions leaned on their senior star nearly every outing.

He is one of only two Nittany Lions to amass more than 2,000 career points and 800 career rebounds. He started all 135 games in his career, a program-record total, with 115 double-figure scoring games and 4,532 career minutes played.

"Lamar has earned this chance to showcase his abilities, and, without question, any team could benefit from Lamar's work ethic and leadership," said coach Pat Chambers "On the court, in the locker room and in the community, he's the type of player and person you want representing your organization."

If drafted, Stevens would the second member of his recruiting class to make the NBA through the draft process with former guard Tony Carr going in the second round and 51st overall in 2018. Most NBA Draft boards have Stevens going in a similar position sometime in the second round.