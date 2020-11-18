Former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens has signed a two-way deal with Cleveland Cavaliers according to a report by NBA reporter Shams Charania.

Stevens, who was not selected during Wednesday night's two round NBA Draft was picked up fairly quickly by the Cavs not long after the conclusion of the event.

Among the greats to have played in Happy Valley, Stevens' accolades are well documented. With his collegiate career now in the books, Stevens is one of only two Nittany Lions to record more than 2,000 career points and 800 career rebounds. He started all 135 games in his career, a program-record total, with 115 double-figure scoring games and 4,532 career minutes played.

A Philadelphia product long bent on playing in the NCAA Tournament, his senior season would have yielded just that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Stevens opted to return following a successful junior year after submitting his name for an official NBA Draft evaluation.

Stevens' career is particularly noteworthy for the Nittany Lions as he was one of three commitments among Tony Carr and Nazeer Bostick to sign to Penn State's then-monumental 2016-17 class out of Roman Catholic in Philadelphia.

By the time roster cuts occur, each NBA team can have to two, two-way players on a roster. A player on a two-way contract can spent up to 45 days in the NBA without having to sign a full-time NBA deal. A two-way player spends the rest of his time in the G League which is the NBA's developmental league, formerly known as a the D League.

Penn State currently has three active NBA ties with former guard Tim Frazier currently a free agent while Carr is signed in the New Orleans Pelicans' system joining Stevens in the G League.

Also of note, former Nittany Lion Calvin Booth is the general manager of the Denver Nuggets. And as a matter of trivia,