And then there were none.

Penn State men's basketball lost a third and final 2021 verbal commitment earlier this week as Elijah Hutchins-Everett reopened his recruitment in the wake of now former Penn State coach Pat Chambers' resignation in late October.

The 6-foot-10 center out of New Jersey was a three-star on the 247 Network rankings system and came in as a four-star on ESPN. He had verbally committed to the Nittany Lions and Chambers back in August.

Hutchins-Everett is as mentioned, the third future Nittany Lion to reopen his recruiting process as guard Houston Mallette and power forward TaQuan Woodley had both previously done the same, both because of Chambers' departure. Sonny Johnson Jr. is Penn State's only 2022 commitment.

November 11th marked the start of the early signing period which has largely become de facto Signing Day even though a second and technically official Signing Day for basketball is not until April.

In either case, Penn State's current roster boasts four seniors with six players coming in as sophomores or freshmen. The Nittany Lions' corps of juniors will carry much of the weight this upcoming season assuming the likes of Myreon Jones, Myles Dread and sixth-man Izaiah Brockington all feel inclined to return both in 2021 and beyond. According to a source redshirt freshman Patrick Kelly is currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In turn the program once again finds itself in dire straits amidst a coaching change with no immediate talent in the recruiting pipeline and an uncertain future among current players. Penn State will play under now interim head coach Jim Ferry with a national search slated for after the season.

It remains to be seen if Penn State Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will be willing -or able- to open the department's coffers to finance a substantial hire as it eyes revenue losses in the ballpark of 70 million in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout.