Penn State men's basketball landed the first member of its 2022 class as sophomore Sonny Johnson Jr. of Garfield Heights, Ohio verbally committed to the program on Monday evening.

Johnson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore point guard made his decision following a recent ACL tear two weeks ago in a 21-point win against Lorain. Johnson scored 18 points as a freshman against Spire and potential future No. 1 overall pick Lamelo Ball.

Penn State won the early commitment over a handful of interested schools including Michigan State, Kent State, Youngstown St, Akron, Cleveland St and Toledo among others.

Johnson's Garfield Heights ties would make him the second Nittany Lion under Pat Chambers to play at Penn State, former Nittany Lion Trey Lewis also hailed from Garfield Heights and was coach by Johnson's father while he was head coach at the school.

The 2022 class is largely unrated at this point in time beyond top tier prospects so Johnson has no ranking nor star rating according to the 247 Network.

Penn State hits the floor again this Wednesday in Ann Arbor against Michigan following a win over No. 21 Ohio State this past weekend.