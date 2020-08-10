Penn State basketball added a third verbal commitment to its 2021 class on Monday afternoon as center Elijah Hutchins-Everett made his decision public.

Hutchins-Everett had quietly committed to the Nittany Lions in mid-July according to program sources before making his decision known on Monday.

The versatile 6-foot-8, 225 pound center out of Orange, New Jersey, is a four-star prospect according to the Rivals network and a three-star in the 247 Network's composite rankings.

The former 2020 prospect reclassified to the 2021 class and fielded offers from the likes of Miami, Minnesota, Seton Hall and Syracuse among others. He is rated the 194th best player in his class and the second best in the state.

He joins combo guard Houston Mallett and forward TaQuan Woodley as members of the Nittany Lions' 2021 cycle. Sonny Johnson Jr. is Penn State's only commit for the 2022 haul.