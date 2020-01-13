Penn State basketball has dropped out of the Top 25 following back-to-back losses this past week. The Nittany Lions are still receiving votes in the AP Top 25 but fell from the No. 20 spot to the land of the unranked on Monday afternoon.

It has been a bumpy ride around the Big Ten so far for the Nittany Lions and nearly every other team in the conference. Penn State is coming off a road loss to a rising Rutgers program as well as a Saturday afternoon defeat to Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Elsewhere Ohio State fell from the No. 11 spot to No. 21 after picking up its fourth-straight loss. Illinois joins the ranked teams at No. 24 while the state of Michigan fell with Michigan State at No. 15 and Michigan at No. 19. Maryland also dropped from No. 12 to No. 17 following its own share of setbacks.

Penn State will head on the road this week to face Minnesota at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. That match up will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions will return home to host Ohio State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions are 12-4 on the year, and 35th in the NET Rankings, a tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.