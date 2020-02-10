Hope you're sitting down. Penn State basketball is ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Poll coming off of a historic week with wins over Michigan State in East Lansing as well as a gritty win over Minnesota this past Saturday in front of a sold out Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State, which jumped nine spots in the poll, finds itself on a six-game win streak, tied for Maryland for the best current streak in the Big Ten. Against the Gophers this past weekend the Nittany Lions were led by senior forward Lamar Stevens' 33 points and a 24 point effort against Michigan State earlier int he week.

The ranking is only bettered in the modern era by a No. 9 spot during the 1995-1996 season. Penn State finished that campaign ranked 18th in the country after a first round loss in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out the 1953-54 season ranked No. 9 in the nation in the final AP Poll.

Around the conference Penn State joins a quartet of teams in the Top 25 led by No. 9 Maryland and rounded out by No. 21 Iowa, and No. 22 Illinois. Michigan State, falling to Michigan over the weekend, fell out of the Top 25.

Penn State will now head to Purdue to face a hot Boilermakers team at home. Purdue has previously beaten Michigan State and Iowa earlier in the year and is coming off an impressive victory over Indiana in Bloomington this past Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will next play at home this coming Saturday against Northwestern.