Penn State men’s basketball is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for a second consecutive week.

After collecting wins over Indiana and Nebraska last week, the Nittany Lions climbed two spots to No. 22.

Pat Chambers’ squad has now won four consecutive games, which is tied with Maryland for the longest current winning streak in the Big Ten. Penn State also holds a 16-5 record overall, with a 6-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions are among four other conference teams ranked in the AP poll, including No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 17 Iowa, and No. 20 Illinois.

Penn State’s 76-64 victory over Nebraska on Saturday night included a dominant second half in which it built up a 20-point lead that made it impossible for the Cornhuskers to keep up. Myles Dread had a resurgent performance with a team-leading 14 points, while Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones each put up 13.

The Nittany Lions sit between No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona in this week’s poll. Baylor remains the No. 1 team in the nation with a 19-1 overall record, while Gonzaga trails behind at No. 2 for the third consecutive week.

The tough Big Ten schedule will continue on for Penn State this week. The next test will come when the Nittany Lions travel to East Lansing to take on No. 16 Michigan State for an 8 p.m. tip on Tuesday. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.