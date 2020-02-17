For just the third time in program history Penn State basketball is a Top 10 team, coming in at No. 9 in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon.

Penn State's bump in the rankings makes the second-straight week of upward climbing after the Nittany Lions went from No. 22 to No. 13 last week. Losses in the Top 10 coupled with two Penn State wins, one over Purdue and another against Northwestern, helped move the Nittany Lions even higher in the poll.

Previously Penn State head reached Top 10 status during the 1996 season and in 1954 when the Nittany Lions finished the year with a Final Four appearance.

While a Final Four cameo may or may not be in the cards for Penn State, the Nittany Lions are currently projected as a No. 4 seed in the east regional by ESPN and would have a fairly short commute to several of the east regional sites.

With six games remaining in the regular season and at 20-5 on the year, Penn State finds itself just a game behind Maryland in the Big Ten regular season title race. The Nittany Lions are set to face Illinois on Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Indian to face the Hoosiers over the weekend.

Penn State coach Pat Chambers is scheduled to speak with the media later on Monday afternoon.