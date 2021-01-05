Penn State men’s basketball’s Wednesday road meeting against Ohio State has been postponed due to an unspecified number of positive COVID-19 cases.

This marks the program's second-straight cancelation due to COVID-19 results. The program has not confirmed if the positives were among Nittany Lion players or how many positive results triggered the decision.

That said, StateCollege.com confirmed this past weekend that the previous cancelation of Sunday's game against Wisconsin was the result of two Penn State student-athlete positives.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Athletics said in a statement. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation.”

Penn State noted in its press release that it is conducting additional contact tracing measures, including quarantining and testing individuals who might’ve been exposed.

The Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are next scheduled to take the court Michigan on Saturday, January 9 at the Bryce Jordan Center.