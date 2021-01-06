Penn State men’s basketball has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. In turn, the Nittany Lions' games against Michigan and Rutgers have both been postponed.

According to NCAA literature, Tier 1 personnel: "consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials."

The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play Wednesday night against Ohio State in Columbus but that game was postponed on Tuesday.

The culmination of postponed games makes it four-straight contest for the Nittany Lions who saw their Sunday meeting with Wisconsin postponed to start the string of COVID related postponements.

All games are planned to be rescheduled, although there is no indication when that might take place. Penn State's next scheduled game is slated for January 19 at Purdue.

The program has not indicated the number of positive cases, although a source confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday night that the number of cases within the program had increased from the two that caused the initial postponement of Sunday's game against Wisconsin.

No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 12.