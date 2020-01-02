As Penn State basketball takes the court on Saturday afternoon at the historic Palestra in west Philadelphia against Iowa, it will mark a moment meaningful for both the present and the past.

In the practical sense, the No. 21 vs. No. 23 matchup is the first for both teams back in the thick of Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions have stumbled just twice en route to their No. 21 ranking, the Hawkeyes, three times. A win would set an early tone in the conference race as both teams would pick up their second win in three Big Ten games, a small differentiator in a log-jammed league.

It's a chance for a win over a ranked team, a chance to start the new year off on the right foot. There are plenty of simple, rooting-interest reasons to care about this sold-out meeting in early January, especially when it comes to what might happen in March.

"It's really cool. Just to have this opportunity to play in front of family, friends, loved ones, and just people who helped me get to this point in my life," Penn State forward Lamar Stevens said on Thursday. "So just going back to, you know, with this special team that we have, to do something fun is something I'm grateful for."

From 30,000 feet, the so-called climb has been working up to this moment. It would be a mistake to call Saturday's game the culmination of years of work, to suggest that it all comes down to this, but it would be equally disingenuous to ignore the symbolism. For decades Philadelphia has been — at least in part — an untouchable recruiting ground. There are exceptions to to this rule, but west Philadelphia is not where future Nittany Lions were born and raised.

A host of in-city schools scooped up talent, the best of the best elsewhere all together. There was no room at the table for a school four hours away in the middle of a valley.

By now the emergence of Penn State's relevancy in Philadelphia is not a new storyline, nor is this the first time the Nittany Lions have played at the Palestra. In fact they even practiced at it over break, all the more familiar with a court Stevens and some of his Roman Catholic teammates used to call home during Catholic League Finals. It's not home, but it's not away either.

"I think it all comes full circle for me," Stevens said of coach Pat Chambers and that early recruiting pitch. "It's just another thing that I'm feeling like coach has always kept his word on, just for us getting to this point and being able to go back to play with a bunch of guys who are really bought into this program. So I think it's just a testament to just keeping his word man, a man of his word and just always standing by things that we've talked about even from four years ago."

In total, Penn State could see a situation on Saturday with four Philadelphia natives on the floor and could very well start three. It's the story Chambers preached for years to rolled eyes and quiet smirks. A ranked team playing another ranked team, in the Palestra, with Philadelphia products.

Of course, like all things, getting to the moment is half the battle. Penn State has played in big games before, had big opportunities to cash in on fan's good will, and have often squandered them for one reason or another.

But for a very brief moment in time, maybe three hours, Saturday's showcase will be at least part of a long held dream realized. Penn State, truly relevant in Philadelphia, truly an option where before there was only a joke.

"I'll just breathe it in real quick. Take a peek around," Chambers said. "What a great feeling it's going to be to be able to coach your team there that you've envisioned for years. For years, we had hoped to get it to this type of level. And to be able to play in Philadelphia in front of our fans, in front of a place where you want to recruit heavily, it's very special."

Like all coaches, that moment won't last long, because Penn State may have dreamed about games like this Saturday, but the bigger moment and larger goals lie farther ahead.