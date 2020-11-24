State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Penn State Basketball Season Opener Postponed Following Positive COVID Result

by on November 24, 2020 3:14 PM
Penn State men's basketball's season opener slated for Wednesday afternoon against Drexel has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test a source has told StateCollege.com.

The program has since officially announced the postponement of the 2020 season opener but is expected to still take part in Saturday's contest against VMI. Both games were scheduled for play at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Student-Athletes and coaches are tested on a daily basis per Big Ten health and safety protocols. According to a source Penn State is the program with the positive test, although the result was not a student-athlete. Subsequently, Drexel will not travel to play the Nittany Lions tomorrow afternoon.

No timeline has been given for any potential rescheduling of the contest. Penn State opens Big Ten play on December 13.



Ben Jones covers Penn State football and basketball for StateCollege.com. He's on Twitter as @Ben_Jones88.
