Penn State men’s basketball forward Lamar Stevens earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both the conference’s coaches and media, the Big Ten announced Monday afternoon.

Stevens is now the second Nittany Lion in program history to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors twice in his career, the first being Talor Battle.

“Lamar Stevens will be remembered for not only what he has done on the court, but he’ll leave a legacy at Penn State that goes beyond any of those accomplishments,” head coach Pat Chambers said in a release. “His loyalty, commitment and leadership will leave a lasting impact on our program for years to come.”

Stevens averaged a team-leading 17.6 points and 6.9 assists per game in the 2019-2020 regular season, shot 42.3% from the field, and finished among the top 10 in the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding for the second straight season. With 2,207 points under his belt, the Philadelphia native is just seven points away from becoming Penn State’s all-time leading scorer.

The senior forward started in all 104 of his games with the Nittany Lions so far and currently sits at No. 16 on the team’s all-time rebounding list with 660 in his career.

Stevens will continue his final season when Penn State takes on the winner of Indiana and Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, March 12. The game will tip off at approximately 9 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.



