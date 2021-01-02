Penn State men's basketball's Sunday afternoon game with No. 6 Wisconsin has been postponed following two positive COVID-19 test within the program a source confirmed to StateCollege.com on Saturday.

The program announced the news in conjunction with Wisconsin on Saturday evening saying a statement: "The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options."

Saturday's postponement is the second of Penn State's relatively young 2020-21 campaign, the season opener against Drexel was also postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test. That one among the staff.

According to a source, the positive test were not players who contribute meaningful minutes, in turn, while the health and safety of all student-athletes is important during the ongoing pandemic, any pending quarantine periods would not directly impact any on-court factors.

The Nittany Lions are next scheduled to play this coming Wednesday against Ohio State in Columbus.