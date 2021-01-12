Penn State basketball products Tim Frazier and Lamar Stevens hit the floor against one another in the NBA on Monday night for the first Nittany Lion on Nittany Lion action in the league in nearly two decades.

Frazier, who is playing for the Memphis Grizzlies under a hardship contract, had a rough night from the field going 0-for-3 from the floor but did register two rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes of action.

Frazier was picked up recently by the Grizzlies in accordance to an NBA rule that allows a team to sign a player that will put the franchise over the roster limit due to mass and ongoing injuries or illnesses.

The former Nittany Lion guard has bounced around the league every season since 2015 when he was named the D-League MVP. He has played for seven different franchises, with his most meaningful time coming in Washington and Portland.

Stevens, in his first year in the league, scored four points and was +6 during his 10 minutes of action, some of which included time on the court against Frazier. [pictured above, Stevens under the basket, Frazier wearing a white headband.]

The forward is currently playing on a two-way deal that allows Stevens to stay on the NBA roster for up to 45 days before returning to the G-League [formerly the D-League] where he will continue to develop.

Despite Penn State's fairly modest NBA history, this actually isn't the first time two Nittany Lions have taken the floor together. In the early 2000s, former Penn State stars Calvin Booth and John Amaechi took the court on opposing teams. Frazier and Stevens had a brief chance of doing this last week, but Frazier did not play in the contest after only having just signed with Memphis.

With Frazier under a short-term deal and Stevens with the clock running out on the NBA portion of his season, it might be quite some time before it happens again. Although with former Penn State guards Josh Reaves and Tony Carr still floating around the basketball world, never say never.