Former Penn State basketball guard Tim Frazier's NBA career will continue, the Texas product singing a hardship exemption deal with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

A hardship exemption deal allows an NBA team to sign a player that would put a roster over its allotted maximum of 15 players if multiple current players are slated to be out of two or more weeks. The Grizzlies recently entered that territory following a slew of injuries and ailments.

Last season as a member of the Detroit Pistons, Frazier made an appearance in 27 games, averaging 3.6 points and 3.4 assists per game. In 11 of those games, Frazier logged starts.

Frazier's signing continues an increasingly long NBA career, the former Nittany Lion has been on an NBA roster each year since 2015. His next stint with the Grizzlies will be his seventh team in the same amount of seasons.

The move on Monday gives Penn State basketball a unique opportunity this week as Frazier and the Grizzlies host the Cleveland Cavaliers and former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens. The two teams will play again on Monday in Cleveland.

Stevens in his first year in the league played 15 minutes Monday night in a loss to the Orlando Magic scoring a career high six points while forcing three steals. He is currently on a two-way deal which allows a player to spend up to 45 days on NBA roster. The remaining time under contract that season is spent in the G-League, the NBA's developmental program.

Thursday's game is scheduled to tip at 8:00 p.m. eastern, Monday's tips at 7:00 p.m.

Frazier and the Grizzlies are slated to host the Lakers at 8:00 p.m. tonight.