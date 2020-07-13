Almost a full year later than anticipated, Penn State men’s basketball announced the addition of 6-8, 220-lb. forward Abdou Tsimbila.

Tsimbila has signed a grant-in-aid and will enroll at Penn State and compete in 2020-21.

From Yaoundé, Cameroon, Tsimbila studied at Harcum College during the 2019-20 academic year, but did not participate in intercollegiate athletics. He graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, Maryland, after playing for the Gaels for two years. Tsimbila earned first-team All-Washington County honors as both a junior and senior. He led the league with 2.9 blocks per game and averaged 10.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in his senior season.

As per previous reporting, Tsimbila was expected to enroll last December related to international student enrollment. That, somewhat obviously, was delayed.

Rated as a three-star prospect, Tsimbila helped the Gaels in the 2019 Baltimore Catholic League title game with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He recorded a double-double with 20 points, going 9-15 from the field with 16 rebounds and seven blocks in a key January 2019 BCL road win at then-top-ranked Mount Saint Joseph.

Tsimbila is one of four freshmen faces to enroll for the Nittany Lions this season. He joins DJ Gordon, Caleb Dorsey and Dallion Johnson. Penn State will also acquire the services of transfer Sam Sessoms.