If you've ever wondered what goes on during a huddle or what coaches are saying to their players over the course of the game, you'll get that chance during one of Penn State's biggest games of the year as they face Illinois on Tuesday.

The 6:30 p.m. clash at the Bryce Jordan Center will feature both head coaches, Pat Chambers and Brad Underwood, wearing a live microphone during a commercial-free broadcast on FS1.

According to a press release about the event, cameras and microphones will have access to team huddles and locker rooms.

According to Chambers, that may or may not being entirely true. Either way, he's not worried about any additional distractions with cameras following the team around, a group already familiar with life around the camera as in-house production crews become a staple of every team in America.

Penn State football allowed similar all-access programming in the lead up to the Nittany Lions' meeting against Purdue. That program was shown on HBO.

"There's some things I'm not allowing. So let me just tell you that," Chambers said. "I mean, I think it's a great opportunity to showcase who we are and what makes our guys so great....WPSU has been around us all the time. So that's been practice in itself. And most of the time, I don't even know they're there. I really don't. So just adding another camera."

Of course the prospect of wiring two of the league's more expressive coaches ought to lend itself to some pretty entertaining television. Chambers is perhaps more reserved than before, but not short on his favorite words; Underwood not short on red-faced explosions.

"I have my own beeper button to hold down." Chambers said with a laugh.

Cameras or not, No. 9 Penn State will look to pick up a ninth-straight win on Tuesday night as the Nittany Lions try to hold pace one game behind Maryland in the Big Ten standings. Penn State has just six games remaining in the regular season.