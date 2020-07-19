After closing its door to the public in March, Penn State's Berkey Creamery will officially reopen its store to the public on Monday, July 20, the store announced Friday.

“We have been anxiously awaiting this moment!” the Creamery wrote in an email to customers. “On Monday, July 20, we will excitedly reopen our doors to the public. We do have a few guidelines for you to follow prior to coming in to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.”

The Creamery will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the adjusted hours will giving the store “ample time” to clean and sanitize surfaces.

All customers who visit the Creamery will need to wear face masks, properly social distance, and leave personal bags and coolers at home. Additionally, the store will allow a maximum of 10 customers inside at a time to provide social distancing.

Some services, including made-to-order items like cones, bowls, and milkshakes, won’t be available upon reopening until further notice. The sandwich cooler and self-service isle, will also be closed for the time being.

Additionally, seating won’t be available inside the store until further notice. Guests are also asked to exit the store “as quickly as possible” so other customers may enter.

Although the physical store is ready to reopen, the Creamery will continue its curbside pickup service with updated hours. Starting on Monday, customers can call (814)-863-4760 to place their order from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and pick up between noon and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on the Creamery’s reopening, customers are encouraged to visit its website.