As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the United States, Penn State is canceling, rescheduling, or virtually hosting all “nonessential events and meetings” through at least June 19, the university announced.

The updated policy aligns with the university’s decision to cancel in-person summer camp programs through June 19 as well as Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, which on Monday was extended until at least May 8.

Any essential in-person meetings or events need to consist of fewer than 10 attendees and must uphold proper social distancing practices, such as standing 6 feet apart from each other.

Event hosts may request approval to hold gatherings with more than 10 attendees by emailing Penn State Provost Nick Jones.

Last week, Penn State announced it would move summer session programming online but expressed optimism the university could eventually move back to in-person instruction later on in the season should federal health guidelines allow it to.