I had a column written about Justin Fields at the start of the week in preparation for what I more or less expected to see — and what everyone saw on Saturday night.

The Georgia native turned Penn State commit [2016], turned Georgia commit [2017], turned Ohio State Buckeye [2019] put on one of the best quarterbacking performances Beaver Stadium has witnessed. It was an effortless 28-of-34 passing night for 381 yards and four touchdowns. At least two of his incompletions were drops, anything else just proof that he was human.

Everything Fields did was fluid. He threw on the run. He threw from one foot. He threw while jumping. He threw across the field and down the middle of the field. He launched passes so high in the air that they were nearly lost in the night sky and made the NFL scouts in attendance drool.

At the time, the column was going to simply be about what Penn State has lacked in the James Franklin era and over the past few decades: THE quarterback.

A brief caveat:

It would take a serious amount of revisionist history to downplay Trace McSorley’s career as anything other than historic, or to somehow discredit Sean Clifford’s first season as a starter as anything other than far above average. That said, neither rose — or in the latter's case has yet risen — to the truly elite level that has defined the kind of truly elite program Penn State is trying to become.

This is not a slight. Big Ten titles are no small feat nor are 11-win seasons. McSorley’s legacy in particular has been written.

But neither McSorley nor Clifford are the same as Justin Fields, neither are Trevor Lawrence, neither are Tua or Braxton or Joe Burrow.

And as Ohio State took the field on Saturday night it was hard to ignore that fact. If you count Burrow's time in Columbus playing the role of backup, Ohio State has had its hands on four Heisman finalists over the last two years. Three of them — Burrow, Fields and Dwayne Haskins — have all been quarterbacks.

Of course, Penn State can get some partial credit here. Saquon Barkley wasn’t invited to the Heisman ceremony by virtue of voting rules, but he was as good as any player in America.

Nevertheless.

The column about Fields won’t run, because he is only part of the equation that defines the differences between the two programs. He is what Penn State has yet to nail down, but just one part of a larger puzzle.

Saturday night’s game was a 60-minute illustration of this. The programs are similar in a lot of ways. Both are flashy, high-profile brands coached by younger men in the profession and both programs have been among the most consistent of the past half decade. They both rely on defense and have had explosive playmakers on offense. It is not by mistake that the Nittany Lions have more or less given the Buckeyes their toughest regular season tests the past several seasons, nor should it be expected that this will change in the immediate future, regardless of whether or not Penn State actually wins the game.

But Ohio State is just a little bit better, at everything. On Saturday night its quarterback was better. The offense converted 10-of-18 attempts on third down while averaging half as many yards to gain on those downs, and when that failed it went 2-of-3 on fourth down.

When Fields ran for his life he made Heisman-moment throws. When Clifford ran for his life he ran for his life some more. Penn State had a 144-yard night from Jahan Dotson including three touchdown receptions. Ohio State had two different 100-yard receivers.

The Buckeyes got stops when they needed them. Penn State got stops but not enough of them as Ohio State scored on three straight drives in the second half.

On the recruiting trail Penn State gets talent but Ohio State gets five-star Pennsylvania product Julian Fleming. It eventually lands Fields, it looks to land the 2022 class’ top QB in Quinn Ewers. Penn State has quarterbacks in the pipeline, and stars aren't everything, but at some point they are.

"Everything you can do, I can do better," Ohio State coach Ryan Day could whistle to himself.

There is an expectation that Penn State’s proximity to Ohio State has somehow given it a leg up against everyone else when it comes to becoming another Ohio State.

In reality, the Nittany Lions’ ability to hold close to the Buckeyes is as much a product of annual familiarity as it is a potential red herring when it comes to the true distance between the programs. They aren’t afraid of Ohio State, but that advantage over other less familiar programs taking on the Buckeyes has a limit to its functionality away from the field.

It’s not so much that Penn State is miles off from Ohio State but that the final 5% — the difference between good recruiting and elite recruiting, the difference between a 2017 and 2018 turning into wins instead of heartbreaking losses — those differences are the hardest to squeeze out. It’s all the little things: the recruiting, the support systems, the coaching, the development and a little bit of luck.

Saturday night was a reminder of that. It wasn’t that Penn State was bad, but rather that Ohio State was just better at everything. The Buckeyes had better skill position players, a better quarterback, a better defense. Pat Freiermuth is maybe the only starter at a position of major consequence where Penn State could boast the superior player, and yet he was held to five catches on a fairly pedestrian night.

The irony for James Franklin and his staff is that becoming as good as Ohio State doesn’t mean you’ll beat Ohio State. It just means you have a better chance. And that's if the Nittany Lions ever get to the point in the first place.

And this brings us back to Fields, and the one thing Penn State has never really had, and the one thing it will need to land if it really wants to get past the Buckeyes on any regular basis.