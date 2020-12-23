Penn State football defensive tackle Antonio Shelton has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Shelton announced the news on Wednesday evening.

“My time at Penn State has been nothing short of memorable,” Shelton wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal to seek a new home for my last year of college football.”

Shelton enters the portal as a graduate transfer after spending all of his undergraduate years with the Nittany Lions.

The former three-star recruit came to Penn State in 2016 and redshirted his freshman season. Over the course of four seasons, Shelton made 20 starts for the Nittany Lions, totaling 51 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, and six sacks.

Shelton’s 2020 campaign was arguably his best yet, as he posted 14 tackles — 4.5 for a loss — and 3.5 sacks in just seven starts. His strong play earned him third-team All-Big Ten recognition from Pro Football Focus, as well as being an honorable mention from both the Big Ten’s coaches and media.

The defensive lineman had the opportunity to play another year at Penn State due to the extra year of eligibility, but will instead try his luck in the transfer portal for his final season. According to an NCAA waiver, all transfers following the 2020 season will be immediately eligible to play.

Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr.’s group has already taken a significant hit less than a week into the offseason. Shelton is the second Penn State defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal Wednesday, joining redshirt sophomore Judge Culppeper.