It’s an interesting business being a safeties coach. On the one hand you might have a hard-hitting run-stopping safety like Marcus Allen, and in turn you might end up with a very busy unit, flying around the field making plays near the line of scrimmage.

But on the other hand in a perfect world your guys are some of the least talked about players on the field. A safety is usually the last line of defense, the more tackles he’s making, usually the more yards you’re giving up.

So like the cornerback who never hears his name called because nobody throws towards him, it’s a balancing act between wanting a productive safety, and a safety rarely ever seen.

The good news for Penn State safeties coach Tim Banks who is looking to fill the void left by longtime starter Garrett Taylor, he feels good about his options as that last line of defense, especially the likes of Pittsburgh products Lamont Wade and Jaquan Brisker.

“I thought he had a really good season,” Banks said of Brisker, who made his Penn State debut as a junior and a JUCO transfer. “Given that, he got there in the summer and had to try to learn at a quick pace, but he did well. He’s a worker. He loves to work. I'm excited about the direction that he's headed.”

For both Wade and Brisker, there is something else Banks appreciates about the safety duo: it’s the brain between the ears and a willingness to learn not just their role, but how they fit into the bigger puzzle that is defensive football.

In turn, they become better players for it, and Penn State a better defense because of it.

“I know [Brisker] has really taken it upon himself to try to not just learn the position that he was playing in the fall, which was predominantly to our field side, but now he's learning the boundary side as well,” Banks added. “And in some of our nickel movements as well. So he's just trying to learn and get a better grasp of the total defense and not just necessarily his responsibility. And based on what we've had in our meetings I feel like he's headed in the right direction.”

Brisker will enter his senior season alongside longtime Nittnay Lions Jonathan Sutherland, both players will have high expectations, but neither quite as heavy as Wade, a former five-star product who nearly transferred last offseason.

For Wade a senior season is a chance to make good on all his potential, both projected on to him and embraced by him. The Nittany Lions will need Wade in more ways than one come the fall, and after a solid campaign in 2019-20, the next step towards the player he can become.

“Lamont is super smart,” Banks added. “He's very motivated, he definitely wants to be the best version of himself he could possibly be. And, you know, guys like that I naturally click with, in general. It has been great to see how well he's adapted to learn the position, that the total position, you know, not not necessarily just his position but he understands the boundary safety.”

“This will be a big year for him from a leadership perspective. He was a guy that on Saturdays that definitely brought all the energy and guy's feed off of him. But this year, I expect him to take another step in terms of really helping the kids prepare throughout the week. I think he's really just scratching the surface on how good he can be.”