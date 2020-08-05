Penn State football has a new 2020 schedule following the Big Ten's updated release of its 2020 slate on Wednesday morning. The schedule includes an additional 10th game and will begin on Sept 5, against Northwestern.

The news follows last month's announcement that the Big Ten would forgo playing out of conference contests in order to minimize both the potential spread of COVID-19 from schools outside the conference as well as give the Big Ten the most time and flexibility to complete its own conference slate.

Penn State announced that it will release ticketing info on Thursday morning. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to begin preseason practice on August 7.

The Nittany Lions’ additional 10th game will be against Illinois on November 21. The remainder of the Nittany Lions' previous 2020 schedule remains, although the time has been altered significantly. Penn State was originally scheduled to open the 2020 season against Kent State.

Here’s a breakdown of Penn State’s updated 2020 schedule:

Vs. Northwestern — September 5

@ Michigan — September 19

Vs. Michigan State — September 26

BYE WEEK — October 10

Vs. Maryland — October 17

Vs. Ohio State — November 7

@ Illinois — November 21

Additionally, the conference doubled-up bye weeks and added an “open week” on November 28 to give teams extra time and space to make up games that are potentially postponed. Should the season continue as planned, the Big Ten Championship Game is set for December 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The NCAA is expected to announce further guidance and information regarding fall competition on Wednesday.

Finally, the Big Ten released medical protocols related to COVID-19 which offered a comprehensive look inside the conference's plans to reduce the potential spread of the virus within rosters and across campuses. All sports will be required to test a minimum of once weekly, while sports with high contact risk will be required to test a minimum of twice weekly.

Football is among the sports considered to be high contact.