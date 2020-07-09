The Big Ten announced on Thursday that if the conference is able to participate in the following fall athletics: men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball, that it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports.

Details will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated.

According to the conference:

"Limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

For Penn State football the change would mean no home contests against San Jose State and Kent State and the cancellation of a trip to play Virginia Tech. The Hokies were set to host the Nittany Lions for the first game of a home-and-home series.

At this time no indication has been made as to when the shortened season would start, and it is unknown at this time if the conference would remake the entire schedule or stick with the currently planned slate of games.

Additionally, student-athletes who choose not to participate at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.

As it stands today, Penn State's current Big Ten schedule is as follows:

Sept. 26: Northwestern

Oct. 3: At Michigan

Oct. 17: Iowa

Oct. 24: Ohio State

Oct. 31: At Indiana

Nov. 7: At Nebraska

Nov. 14: Michigan State

Nov. 21: Maryland

Nov. 28: At Rutgers