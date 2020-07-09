The Big Ten announced on Thursday that if the conference is able to participate in fall sports, including football, it will move to conference-only schedules.

The decision also applies to men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Details will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated.

According to the conference:

"Limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the [COVID-19] pandemic."

For Penn State football the change would mean no home contests against San Jose State and Kent State and the cancellation of a trip to play Virginia Tech. The Hokies were set to host the Nittany Lions for the first game of a home-and-home series.

At this time no indication has been made as to when the shortened season would start, and it is unknown if the conference would remake the entire schedule or stick with the currently planned slate of games.

Prior to the Big Ten's announcement, ESPN reported that the Big Ten was looking at a a 10-game conference-only schedule. The existing conference schedule is only nine games.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, who first reported the Big Ten news on Thursday, also reported that the Pac-12 is expected to go to a conference-only schedule as well.

The Big Ten's statement also said student-athletes who choose not to participate at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.

As it stands today, Penn State's current Big Ten schedule is as follows:

Sept. 26: Northwestern

Oct. 3: At Michigan

Oct. 17: Iowa

Oct. 24: Ohio State

Oct. 31: At Indiana

Nov. 7: At Nebraska

Nov. 14: Michigan State

Nov. 21: Maryland

Nov. 28: At Rutgers